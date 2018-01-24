Unified environmental monitoring system to be introduced in Armenia

YEREVAN, JANUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. The public will be notified on environmental pollution more efficiently due to the unified governmental monitoring.

As result of the coordinated monitoring, issues will become more visible, priority issues will be defined and solutions will be given accordingly.

Deputy director of the Center of Information and Monitoring of Environment of the Nature Protection Ministry Gayane Shahnazaryan gave an interview to ARMENPRESS about the project.

“Although various agencies carry out environmental monitoring in Armenia, there is no single coordinated approach of monitoring and resulting information which will be accessible to the public”, she said.

Shahnazaryan says they began the process with designing a concept.

“The next step after adopting the concept will be realization of its actions, which will lead to solving the issues of monitoring, development of the capacities of state environmental monitoring and information systems”, she said.

Currently the public can be notified about the environmental situation at least a month after. “Meaning, a person can know what kind of air he breathed only a month later”, she said. But under the program the gaps will be improved and the accessibility of information will be enhanced.

“It is possible that people will be able to be informed on air pollution through mobile apps, just like they get informed on weather”, she said.

The full article is available in Armenian.