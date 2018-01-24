Measurement works to be commenced in Armenia for wind power station construction

YEREVAN, JANUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. Axis Infra Central Eija Limited, a UAE-based company, is interested in constructing major wind power stations in Armenia. For this reason, the company has built a 80 meter high tower in Gegharkunik province to measure wind resources. This is the first time a similar tower is being commissioned in Armenia, with the launch planned for the coming days.

Another similar tower is planned to be built in April in another location.

The ministry of energy infrastructures and natural resources told ARMENPRESS that according to deputy minister Hayk Harutyunyan back in March of 2017 the government approved support for the company in building up to 150 MW wind power stations.

“If our expectations are justified, then in the upcoming 2-3 years we can have a globally unprecedented wind power station”, he said. “It will be a mountainous and the highest station, with numerous innovative solutions”.

Another company, the Spain-based Axiona Energia Global Es.El is also interested in the sector in Armenia.

Last year the company signed a memorandum with the ministry on building a 100-150 MW station.

The company has also began estimation works, with two monitoring stations and one Sodar system installed.