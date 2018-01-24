Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 January

Mkhitaryan to miss upcoming Arsenal vs. Chelsea match


YEREVAN, JANUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Arsenal’s midfielder who recently got transferred from Manchester United, will not participate in the upcoming match of the London club against Chelsea.

The match will take place January 24.

Mkhitaryan cannot take part in this season since he has already played for the tournament in Manchester United’s squad.

 




