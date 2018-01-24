Jerome Powell confirmed as next US Federal Reserve chair

YEREVAN, JANUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. The US Senate has confirmed Jerome Powell as the next Federal Reserve chair, CNN reports.

Powell has said his leadership would represent continuity with his predecessors.

Since Powell was nominated by US President Trump in November, progressive Democrats like Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts have raised concerns about whether he would be too aggressive in dialing back post-financial crisis reforms.

Despite those objections, Powell easily won confirmation on Tuesday by a vote of 84-13 with strong bipartisan support.