Trump to meet Theresa May, Netanyahu in Davos

YEREVAN, JANUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. US President Donald Trump will meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Swiss President Alain Berset and Rwandan President Paul Kagame, among other officials, at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland later this week, the White House announced Tuesday, Politico reports.

According to national security adviser H.R. McMaster, Trump will depart from the White House Wednesday evening and arrive in Davos, where the elite global economic forum is being held, Thursday morning local time.

Trump will also meet British Prime Minister Theresa May in Davos.

“In all his meetings, the president hopes to increase economic opportunities for the American people,” McMaster said.

"The president believes we can have truly win-win agreements. America First is not America alone," said Gary Cohn, director of Trump's National Economic Council. "He's going to talk to world leaders about making sure we all respect each other."