Erdogan, Putin discuss Turkey’s operations in Syria’s Afrin

YEREVAN, JANUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a phone conversation with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin over the recent developments in Syria, in particular, Turkey’s operations “Olive Branch” in Afrin, Anadolu reports.

Erdogna told Putin that their operations in Afrin aim at eliminating the members of the Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD), as well as the Islamic State terrorist group. He stated that the Olive Branch operation guarantees Turkey’s national security.

The two presidents also exchanged views on the talks on Syria in Sochi and the necessity to settle the situation in Syria through political means.