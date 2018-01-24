Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 January

Snowfalls on several roads in Armenia


YEREVAN, JANUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of transportation, communication and information technologies said snowfalls have been reported on the roads of Maralik, Artik, Talin, Akhuryan, Aparan, Spitak, Vayk and Sisian as of 09:30, January 24.

The ministry told ARMENPRESS  that the Vardenyats Pass is difficult to pass due to clear ice.

Highway supervision agencies are carrying out cleaning activities on the roads.




Մրցույթ

«Մեկ անգամ Հայաստանում»
Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration