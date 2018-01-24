Snowfalls on several roads in Armenia

YEREVAN, JANUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of transportation, communication and information technologies said snowfalls have been reported on the roads of Maralik, Artik, Talin, Akhuryan, Aparan, Spitak, Vayk and Sisian as of 09:30, January 24.

The ministry told ARMENPRESS that the Vardenyats Pass is difficult to pass due to clear ice.

Highway supervision agencies are carrying out cleaning activities on the roads.