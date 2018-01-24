Sargsyan meets with French Parliament President in Paris

YEREVAN, JANUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan had a meeting on January 23 in Paris with François de Rugy, President of the National Assembly (Parliament) of France.

During the meeting President Serzh Sargsyan congratulated François de Rugy on being elected to the position and wished successes. The Armenian President attached great importance to inter-parliamentary relations, which in his words are maximally filling the agenda of the inter-governmental relations. The President praised the activities of the Armenia-France inter-parliamentary friendship group aimed at strengthening the Armenian-French ties. This activity, according to the President, is displayed also through the formation of accurate perceptions about the country during the visits of lawmakers and dissemination of relevant information, which enables to have more complete and objective understanding about Armenia in France.

The Armenian President highly appreciated the French Parliament’s work for the international recognition and condemnation of the Armenian Genocide, which in his words is in line with France’s reputation of a global human rights pioneer.

The sides both were pleased to note the close cooperation in multilateral platforms on the sidelines of international parliamentary organizations.

President Sargsyan highly appreciated France’s efforts, as a OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairing country, for the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, and in this context highlighted the visits of French MPs to Artsakh, which, according to him, brings invaluable contribution to the fair settlement of the Artsakh issue, and uncovers the Azerbaijani fraud and deception about Artsakh.

During the meeting the sides also addressed the Armenia-EU relations and further development of these relations after signing the new framework agreement.