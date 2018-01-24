President Sargsyan attaches importance to visits of French parliamentarians to Artsakh

YEREVAN, JANUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. While on a working visit in France, Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan on January 23 met with chairman of the France-Armenia friendship group of the French National Assembly Jacques Marilossian, chairman of the France-Armenia friendship group of the French Senate Gilbert-Luc Devinaz and members of these parliamentary groups, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

During the meeting President Sargsyan and Jacques Marilossian delivered remarks.

Armenpress presents the full text of the President’ speech:

“Dear Jacques Marilossian,

Dear MPs,

For me today’s meeting, of course, is first of all a meeting with real friends, with people for whom being a member of the friendship group is not an in itself, and the friendship is expensive. With people who really committed to bring their contribution to strengthening the Armenian-French unique friendship, supplementing our inter-state agenda, raising the mutual perception between our peoples. And you succeed in perfectly implementing this responsible mission. Thank you for being with us since the establishment of independence and for assisting Armenia, that took the sustainable development path, in key issues, including strengthening democracy and reforms, fair progress of the Artsakh issue.

Meeting both in Armenia and France, we always have issues to discuss since our agenda typical to real friends is dynamically developing, constantly upgrading, is changing in accordance with our countries’, the region’s and global developments.

I am happy that in line with the spirit of the Armenian-French friendship, the parliamentary cooperation is also demonstrated at multilateral platforms, in the parliamentary assemblies of the Council of Europe, the OSCE, NATO. Of course, I know that after the recent parliamentary elections the staffs of the French delegations in these assemblies have changed, but I hope today’s delegations will continue the cooperation with us, will be consistent in issues sensible for Armenia. Of course, I also highly appreciate the members of the European Parliament. We are not represented there, but I want to thank you that MEPs who are always attentive to the Armenian issues.

2017 was really an important year for Armenia and France: the French people elected a new President, new Parliament. I am confident that this National Assembly will continue playing a great role in further developing and strengthening France. Of course, in Armenia as well parliamentary elections were held which become a unique touchstone of the Constitutional reforms made before that and the adopted new Electoral Code. And this means that the basis of democracy further strengthened in Armenia thanks to which we will smoothly transition to the parliamentary system in April. Of course, this was a turning decision that we made relying on the traditions of our political field and cultural features aimed at ensuring Armenia’s long-term sustainable development.

In 2017 the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement was signed. This first of all for us means that Armenia, the Armenian people consider themselves as inseparable part of European civilization committed to their roots, faith, our common European values.

Dear colleagues,

We are convinced that there is no alternative to the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

I have stated this from all possible high tribunes and now as well I reaffirm our this commitment. And of course, in this sense we highly appreciate our friendly and reliable partner France’s, as an OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair country, efforts aimed at the peaceful negotiated settlement of the conflict. At the same time, all must understand very clearly that the Nagorno Karabakh issue is a human rights issue. And it can be solved only through one of the fundamental and inalienable human rights, the people’s free right to self-determination. Azerbaijan should recognize and respect the Artsakh people’s right to determine their own future, and the security of the Artsakh-Armenians should be guaranteed with all possible international and domestic mechanisms. And in this sense as well the voice of France, in the face of you, is very important since France is an advocate of peace, and the human rights protection and promotion has always been the priority of France.

And in this context I attach great importance to the visits of the French parliamentarians to Artsakh, the transfer of what they have seen by their own eyes to the French people which brings a great, direct and invaluable contribution to the fair settlement of the Artsakh issue. And following your example, already legislators of many countries visit Nagorno Karabakh, which, definitely, gives its positive results. Thanks to such efforts of our friendly states, the Artsakh people overcome Azerbaijan’s propaganda fraud by small, but firm steps.

Dear friends,

I am happy to inform you that this year our capital will be filled with the Francophonie spirit, the French breath. In October Yerevan will host the 17th Francophonie summit. We should voice “Live together” this very important message. And we will be happy to see you all in this event.

And, of course, I am full of hope that you will continue the productive cooperation with your Armenian colleagues, will continue visiting Armenia and Artsakh, be informed about developments, can disseminate objective information for the benefit of our countries, European democracy, humanity and peace. Your activity is really very important for us and very valuable.

As you, the French say “To want means to be able” (Vouloir, c'est pouvoir). I am convinced that in case of wish and through a consistent, daily and hourly work we can achieve more for the welfare of our countries and long-lasting historical friendship of our peoples. I want to once again repeat the words of Mr. Marilossian,

Live long France,

Live long Armenia,

Live long the Armenian-French friendship!”









