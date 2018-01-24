LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 23-01-18
LONDON, JANUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 23 January:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.94% to $2218.00, copper price down by 1.99% to $6949.00, lead price up by 0.10% to $2608.50, nickel price up by 0.51% to $12820.00, tin price up by 0.44% to $20750.00, zinc price up by 0.06% to $3416.00, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price stood at $80000.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
