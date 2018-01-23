People of Nagorno Karabakh struggles for freedom and self-determination and such struggle can in no way end in failure – President Sargsyan

YEREVAN, JANUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan highly appreciated the approached and years of efforts of France as an OSCE Minsk Group Co-chair country, aimed at the peaceful settlement of Nagorno Karabakh conflict. “Of course, we talked about Nagorno Karabakh conflict, which might be the most sensible issue of our region. I highly appreciated the approached and years of efforts of France as an OSCE Minsk Group Co-chair country, aimed at the peaceful settlement of the conflict and the establishment of security, stability and cooperation in our region. Armenia is committed to continue the negotiations mediated by the Co-chairs. It’s known that the people of Nagorno Karabakh are struggling for freedom and self-determination and such a struggle can in no way end in a failure”, ARMENPRESS reports Serzh Sargsyan said in the statement for mass media summing up the results of the meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron.