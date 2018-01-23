Positions of Armenia, France on all vital issues almost coincide – President Serzh Sargsyan

YEREVAN, JANUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan had a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in the sidelines of his working visit to France at the Élysée Palace on January 23. Presidents Serzh Sargsyan and Emmanuel Macron issued statements for mass media summing up the results of the meeting, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Armenian President’s Office.

President Serzh Sargsyan said,

“I am thankful Mr. President,

Honorable ladies and gentlemen,

My first meeting with President of France Emmanuel Macron was really impressive. I am thankful, Mr. President, for the open and sincere conversation and the warm reception of the Armenian delegation.

Everyone knows that the history of the Armenian and French peoples is a history of friendship and we sincerely love and respect France and its talented people. And today I wish to reaffirm Armenia’s commitment to continuously develop, expand and deepen our bilateral relations based on the spirit of mutual respect and confidence.

I discussed with President Macron numerous issues of bilateral interest and I want to note with satisfaction that our positions on all the vital issues almost coincide, while they are too close to each other in regard of other issues. By the way, I am speaking about both bilateral and multilateral agenda. We adhere to the same principles and we live in the same value system. Based on this ground we will continue to expand our relations of exclusive partnership and the high level political dialogue, the extensive parliamentary, decentralized, cultural and scientific relations, mutual support in key and sensitive issues.

Of course, we talked about Nagorno Karabakh conflict, which might be the most sensible issue of our region. I highly appreciated the approached and years of efforts of France as an OSCE Minsk Group Co-chair country, aimed at the peaceful settlement of the conflict and the establishment of security, stability and cooperation in our region. Armenia is committed to continue the negotiations mediated by the Co-chairs. It’s known that the people of Nagorno Karabakh are struggling for freedom and self-determination and such a struggle can in no way end in a failure.

In the coming October Armenia will host the 17th summit of the International Organization of La Francophonie – an event that has an important place in our bilateral agenda. For us La Francophonie is not just an organization formed based on language similarities. First of all, it’s a commonality of progressive civilizational values that has had an important role in the progress of the humanity and we consider us a bearer and part of it. We take the organization of this summit with a great sense of responsibility and will spare no effort for its success. I am glad President Macron reaffirmed his participation in that event, which is of key importance for the success of the summit. And we got the approval of Mr. Macron to hold Francophone business forum in the sidelines of the La Francophonie, something that will undoubtedly give new impetus to Armenian-French economic relations. I am thankful, Mr. President, for that support.

I agreed with my colleague to keep focus on bilateral economic relations. The democratic reforms in Armenia with the support of our European partners, including the EU, our commitment to bring closer our economy and legislation to the European criteria ensure better investment environment year by year. In this context I reaffirmed to President Macron that we are more than interested to expand the already major business presence of France in our country.

I would also like to focus on the close parliamentary relations between our countries. A bit later I will meet with the members of the Armenia-France friendship group of the French National Assembly. A group the activities of which fully match its name. The French parliamentarians have not only fostered the establishment of close Armenian-French parliamentary cooperation by their activities throughout years, but have also enriched and fostered the agenda of bilateral interstate relations.

Of course, the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement signed between Armenian and the EU in November, 2017 was one of the important topics of our discussion. It’s of course an ambitious and landmark document and the role of France in its realization is rather huge. I once again expressed gratitude for standing with Armenia during the entire process of developing Armenia-EU relations. The continuous support of France in this direction is really important for Armenia. This is an agreement that opens new horizons also for bilateral relations.

Finally, I want to once again wish all the best to my colleague Mr. President Macron in his mission to lead France and expressed confidence that during his tenure France will become a more prosperous, more beautiful and safer country.

I am very thankful, Mr. President, for the good conversation and warm reception”.