French President pleased to accept invitation of Serzh Sargsyan to participate in summit of La Francophonie in Yerevan

YEREVAN, JANUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan had a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in the sidelines of his working visit to France at the Élysée Palace on January 23.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Armenian President’s Office, President Macron welcomed the Armenian President in France and noted that apart from the friendly relations between Armenia and France, he expects to discuss also cooperation on multilateral format, including cooperation in the sidelines of the Francophonie, the future development of Armenia-EU relations following the signing of the Armenia-EU framework agreement. The French President also inquired from his colleague about the recent developments in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement process and the approaches of President Sargsyan on the opportunities to push forward that process, as well as Armenia’s relations with the regional countries.

Presidents Serzh Sargsyan and Emmanuel Macron highlighted the continuous development of Armenia-France parliamentary relations and activation of relations in the economic sphere, stressing that it’s necessary to reach the level of the economic relations to the high level of political relations.

Referring to the La Francophonie summit to be held in Armenia this year, Emmanuel Macron emphasized that France stands with Armenia and will support as much as it can to hold the summit at a high level. President Macron was pleased to accept the invitation of Serzh Sargsyan to participate in the summit and noted that he attaches great importance to that event.

Presidents Serzh Sargsyan and Emmanuel Macron issued statements for mass media summing up the results of the meeting.