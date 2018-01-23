Macron expects concrete results after resumption of dialogue on NK conflict settlement

YEREVAN, JANUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. French President Emmanuel Macron welcomed the meetings of the presidents of Armenia and Azerbaijan in Geneva last December and the foreign ministers in this January in Krakow, hoping that the resumption of the dialogue will bring concrete results. Speaking about Nagorno Karabakh conflict after the meeting with Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan, Macron emphasized the importance of solving the issue.

“It has to be a brave compromise. I know it’s very difficult to advocate peace and I wish the meetings to have concrete results”, ARMENPRESS reports the French President saying. He positively assessed any meeting aimed at strengthening the dialogue.

Macron also hoped that the mediation efforts of France, Russia and the USA will lead to results in terms of the conflict settlement.