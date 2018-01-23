Armenia has passed long path establishing firm democracy between East and West

YEREVAN, JANUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. French President Emmanuel Macron announced after meeting with the Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan that France will always stand with Armenia. ARMENPRESS reports the French President assessed the meeting with the Armenian President as interesting and added that Armenia has passed a long path establishing firm democracy between East and West. “In this complicated region France will stand with you and will support your progress.2018 is a very important year for Armenia”, Macron said, adding that the French Foreign Minister will participate in the events dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the first Armenian Republic on May 28. At the same time Emmanuel Macron official confirmed that he will visit Armenia in October to participate in the summit of the Francophonie.

“During our meeting we decided to broaden the role of France in education, to expand the French University and create a cultural center. At the same time I want to highly assess the role of the Armenian Diaspora and remind that I will participate in the dinner of the Coordinating Council of Armenian Organizations in France”, the French President said.

According to Macron, the Armenian-French relations demand more dynamism and exchange in the spheres of tourism, agriculture, environment and software industries.