Armenian, French Presidents meet at Élysée Palace 


YEREVAN, JANUARY 23, ARMENPRESS.  Armenian-French high level negotiations have kicked off at the Élysée Palace.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Armenian President’s Office, following the welcoming ceremony of the President of Armenia, Presidents Serzh Sargsyan and Emmanuel Macron met in the format of a working dinner following which they gave a joint press conference summing up the results of the meeting.




