Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 23-01-18

YEREVAN, 23 JANUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 23 January, USD exchange rate down by 0.47 drams to 481.17 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 0.77 drams to 589.19 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate stood at 8.52 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 1.80 drams to 671.23 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 56.52 drams to 20615.29 drams. Silver price down by 0.34 drams to 263.53 drams. Platinum price up by 77.54 drams to 15732.96 drams.