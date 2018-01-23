Sargsyan-Macron meeting kicks off in Paris

YEREVAN, JANUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan and French President Emmanuel Macron’s meeting has kicked off in the Élysée Palace in Paris.

President Sargsyan’s visit to Paris began on January 22.

The President has already had meeting with Senate President Gérard Larcher and Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo.

Meetings with the members of the MP friendship from France-Armenia and the Armenian community of France are expected.

On January 24, the President will participate in the winter sitting of PACE in Strasbourg, where he will deliver a speech and answer questions from lawmakers.

The Armenian President will have meetings with Thorbjørn Jagland – Secretary General of the Council of Europe, President of the European Court of Human Rights Guido Raimondi, Venice Commission president Gianni Buquicchio and the new PACE president.