Mkhitaryan to wear No. 7 shirt in Arsenal


YEREVAN, JANUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. Henrikh Mkhitaryan, the Armenian football star who recently moved from Manchester United to Arsenal will wear No. 7 shirt in the London club, Arsenal said on its website.

Mkhitaryan was signed by Arsenal for 3,5 years, and substituted with Alexis Sanchez.

 




