Mkhitaryan to wear No. 7 shirt in Arsenal
YEREVAN, JANUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. Henrikh Mkhitaryan, the Armenian football star who recently moved from Manchester United to Arsenal will wear No. 7 shirt in the London club, Arsenal said on its website.
Mkhitaryan was signed by Arsenal for 3,5 years, and substituted with Alexis Sanchez.
- 20:38 People of Nagorno Karabakh struggles for freedom and self-determination and such struggle can in no way end in failure – President Sargsyan
- 20:05 Positions of Armenia, France on all vital issues almost coincide – President Serzh Sargsyan
- 19:47 French President pleased to accept invitation of Serzh Sargsyan to participate in summit of La Francophonie in Yerevan
- 19:16 Macron expects concrete results after resumption of dialogue on NK conflict settlement
- 19:05 Armenia has passed long path establishing firm democracy between East and West
- 18:49 Armenian Premier, President of Swiss Confederation discuss issues of deepening bilateral relations
- 18:13 Armenian, French Presidents meet at Élysée Palace
- 17:33 Garo Paylan proposed to be nominated for Nobel Peace Prize
- 17:32 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 23-01-18
- 17:31 Asian Stocks - 23-01-18
- 17:25 Sargsyan-Macron meeting kicks off in Paris
- 17:20 Mkhitaryan to wear No. 7 shirt in Arsenal
- 17:12 Latvian MP officially denies authenticity of the ideas attributed to him in Azerbaijani Azertag news agency
- 17:07 Armenian PM meets President of Swiss National Council in Davos
- 16:48 Armenian PM meets with heads of major international companies in Davos
- 16:40 Government to subsidize diesel fuel price increase for agriculture
- 16:30 Governmental watchdog conducts daily supervision of major companies’ price policies
- 15:50 CNF Armenia to provide more than 600.000 Euros for specially protected areas
- 15:32 New co-rapporteur on Armenia appointed in PACE monitoring committee
- 15:08 Javelin US anti-tank missiles already delivered to Georgia
- 15:03 Attracting private investments important for having sustainable economic growth – finance minister
- 14:36 Armenian Parliament Speaker receives newly appointed Ambassador of Lebanon
- 14:30 Increase in food price greatly affects inflation in Armenia than in other countries of region – CBA President
- 14:11 Political scientist doesn’t see a political force in parliament that can oppose Armen Sargsyan’s candidacy for President
- 13:57 Mkhitaryan’s Arsenal salary disclosed
- 13:10 Turkey’s operations in Syria’s Afrin indirectly against US – expert on Arabic studies
- 13:09 CB price increase estimates within frames of previous year’s figure
- 12:42 Central Bank says price increase forecasts are overestimated
- 12:41 Salaries and pensions higher in Armenia than in Georgia and Azerbaijan – CBA President
- 12:24 CBA President considers Statistical Service’s calculations on price increase credible
- 11:54 SRC provides 1 trillion 201.6 billion AMD tax revenue to state budget
- 11:39 Once a Red, always Red – Manchester fans praise Mkhitaryan as Arsenal deal completed
- 11:33 Parliament Speaker hopes to hear comprehensive proposals on opportunities to mitigate price increase
- 11:23 Parliamentary elections in Lebanon to be held on May 6
- 11:10 Pope Francis calls on Davos Forum participants to protect human dignity
10:49, 01.18.2018
Viewed 7150 times Henrikh Mkhitaryan to sign 4-year contract with Arsenal – British media
10:35, 01.16.2018
Viewed 7011 times Armenian Parliament recognizes Yazidi genocide
18:18, 01.16.2018
Viewed 4596 times Mkhitaryan’s transfer in the focus of mass media – Raiola makes new announcement
21:13, 01.19.2018
Viewed 2676 times British periodical informs about completion of the deal of Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s transfer to “Arsenal”
12:28, 01.20.2018
Viewed 2327 times Henrikh Mkhitaryan to undergo medical examination in London during weekend – British media