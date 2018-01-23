Latvian MP officially denies authenticity of the ideas attributed to him in Azerbaijani Azertag news agency

YEREVAN, JANUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. Latvian MP Ivars Balamovskis officially claims that the ideas attributed to him and published in Azerbaijani Azertag news agency on January 18 and later removed from the website do not correspond to the reality.

“I have never given such an interview and I hope there is some misunderstanding here. I refrain from giving any assessment or comment on the content of this material”, the MP told ARMENPRESS.

The Azerbaijani news agency removed on January 22 the article published on January 18, after ARMENPRESS tried to get some clarifications from MP Ivars Balamovskis if the ideas attributed to him corresponds to reality.

The Azerbaijani journalist attributed some statements to the lawmaker, according to which he allegedly said he has been informed about the Azerbaijani democratic republic from the book titled “History of Azerbaijan: Drastic Turn” by famous teacher and scientist in Latvia Roman Aliyev.

The following words were quoted: “It was interesting to discover definitely unknown pages of history, for example, about the developments that preceded the creation of Azerbaijan independent state. The key representatives of the Azerbaijani intellectuals headed the fight against the Dashnaks and Bolsheviks seeking for power. Unfortunately, thousands of Azerbaijani families were brutally killed by these groups”.

ARMENPRESS contacted the MP to find out whether he is the author of these words. Initially, Ivars Balamovskis didn’t remember what interview the talk is about, then asked to send the article by e-mail to look at it. Later the lawmaker didn’t respond to the phone calls, and after a while we have noticed that the article has been removed from the website.