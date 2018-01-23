Armenian Parliament Speaker receives newly appointed Ambassador of Lebanon

YEREVAN, JANUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of the Armenian Parliament Ara Babloyan on January 23 received newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Lebanon to Armenia Maya Dagher, the Parliament told Armenpress.

Welcoming the guest, Speaker Babloyan said despite the history of the Armenian-Lebanese diplomatic ties for over 25 years, the friendly ties have a history of centuries.

Ara Babloyan thanked the Lebanese people for the constant warm attitude shown to the Armenian community. Talking about the situation in the region, Speaker Babloyan expressed his concern over the ongoing developments in Syria in the recent years and added that these issues should be settled through a political way.

The Parliament Speaker expressed readiness to assist in intensifying the relations of the two parliaments, stating that Armenia and Lebanon have a great potential to develop cooperation in the spheres of economy, healthcare, education, culture and etc.

The Lebanese Ambassador thanked Speaker Babloyan for the reception. She highlighted the important role and significance of the Armenian community in Lebanon’s public-political life. The Ambassador stated that the Armenian lawmakers carry out a productive activity in the Lebanese parliament.

The Ambassador expressed readiness to contribute to boosting the activities of the parliamentary friendship groups and steps aimed at expanding the cooperation of the two countries.

At the end of the meeting Ara Babloyan wished success to Maya Dagher in conducting her diplomatic mission in Armenia.