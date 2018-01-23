Political scientist doesn’t see a political force in parliament that can oppose Armen Sargsyan’s candidacy for President

YEREVAN, JANUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. Political scientist Alexander Iskandaryan says the Republican Party’s candidate for the President, Armenia’s Ambassador to the UK, former prime minister Armen Sargsyan will most probably become the President of Armenia after the first round, reports Armenpress.

“The political forces, capable of opposing his candidacy, now do not exist in today’s parliament”, Iskandaryan told reporters.

He recalled that the position of the President is of political nature, but the functions of the upcoming President will be ceremonial.

“The functions, the new president will have, will be incomparable with the functions of the former three presidents. The functions of the fourth president will be ceremonial, in other words, the political leadership will not be his achievement. But I think Armen Sargsyan definitely corresponds to the obligations to be fulfilled by the fourth president”, Iskandaryan said.