Salaries and pensions higher in Armenia than in Georgia and Azerbaijan – CBA President

YEREVAN, JANUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. The situation in Armenia in terms of minimum wages and pensions is better than that in Georgia and Azerbaijan, President of the Central Bank Artur Javadyan said during the parliamentary hearings on the possibilities to mitigate the price increase, in response to the question of Yelk faction MP Artak Zeynalyan, reports Armenpress.

“Compared with both Georgia and Azerbaijan, our minimum wages and pensions are higher. I assure that we are high by all these figures. The evidence of which are the data of the World Bank, the International Trade Fund, the statistical services of other countries and all the remaining open sources”, he said.

isThe CBA President assured that the GDP per capita in Armenia and Azerbaijan at the moment is almost at the same level, the difference is very small.