CBA President considers Statistical Service’s calculations on price increase credible

YEREVAN, JANUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. The National Statistical Service of Armenia made the calculations over the price increase by the methodology of all international structures, President of the Central Bank of Armenia Artur Javadyan said during the parliamentary hearings on the possibilities to mitigate price increase, in response to the question of Yelk faction head Nikol Pashinyan, reports Armenpress.

“In this sense I don’t think that the calculation of price increase in Armenia is moving on another perspective or another form than in any country. Moreover, we rely on the numbers provided by the Statistical Service, this is obvious”, the CBA President said.

He added that inflation in Armenia comprises 2.6%. As for the price increase of the butter, the CBA President said a thorough research has been conducted and statements have been made in this regard. “Several reports were published in mid-2017 that according to new observations butter is more useful than oil. And the consumption of butter drastically increased at the expense of this, and there was a butter deficit in some countries at the expense of which the price sharply increased. Numerous journals and websites touched upon the reasons of the price increase of the butter. The increase in demand led to the increase in butter price in different countries”, Artur Javadyan said.