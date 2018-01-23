SRC provides 1 trillion 201.6 billion AMD tax revenue to state budget

YEREVAN, JANUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. The tax revenues to the 2017 state budget collected by the State Revenue Committee of Armenia comprised 1 trillion 201.6 billion AMD, including the VAT refunds, the SRC told Armenpress.

Under the 2017 state budget 1 trillion 135 billion AMD was expected.

The actual figure of 2017 increased by 124.7 billion drams or by 11.6% compared to the same period of the previous year.

883.8 billion AMD has been ensured by the tax agencies, and 317.8 billion ADM by the customs agencies, in order words the increase in terms of tax comprised 64.6 billion AMD or 7.9%, and the increase in terms of customs comprised 60 billion AMD or 23.3%.

The tax revenues without VAT refunds comprised 1 trillion 155 billion AMD, in this case the state budget revenues compared to the same period of the previous year increased by 78.7 billion AMD or 7.3%.