Once a Red, always Red – Manchester fans praise Mkhitaryan as Arsenal deal completed

YEREVAN, JANUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. Fans of Manchester United have thanked Armenia’s Henrikh Mkhitaryan for his contribution to the team, as earlier it was reported that the midfielder has been transferred to London’s Arsenal.

Social media was filled with best wishes and thanks in the address of Mkhitaryan.

“Saddest story of 2018. We would like you to stay, but we couldn’t stop it. Thanks for everything. You gave us many unforgettable moments. Good luck in the new club. Once a red, always red”, said Wayne Junior, a Manchester fan.

Another fan, Peter French, said : “Best Wishes. Thanks for the wonderful memories, especially in the Europa league final. You will always be in our mind and hearts”.

Thousands of similar comments poured into Mkhitaryan’s social media accounts after it was announced that he was transferred.