Parliament Speaker hopes to hear comprehensive proposals on opportunities to mitigate price increase

YEREVAN, JANUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. The public and political circles are concerned over the price increase of separate products, and this also causes concern to the Parliament, Speaker Ara Baboyan said during the parliamentary hearings on the Reasons of the price increase of separate products and the opportunities to mitigate them, reports Armenpress.

“I am convinced that these hearings will be effective. At the same time I expect from the speakers to present comprehensive proposals over the price increase of different products and solution of the issue which will be useful both in terms of finding effective solutions to the issue and providing objective information to the public”, the Parliament Speaker said.

Chairman of the standing committee on economic affairs Khosrov Harutyunyan said these hearings are unique in a sense that they do not only relate to increase in prices of separate products, but also to those of social significance, first necessity, the reasons of their existence and mitigation of the possible social consequences. The lawmaker expressed confidence that the format of the hearings will be useful for the professional circles, NGOs and political decision-making.