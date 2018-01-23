Parliamentary elections in Lebanon to be held on May 6

YEREVAN, JANUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. Lebanese president Michel Aoun signed a decree on appointing a date for the parliamentary elections in the country, RIA Novosti reports.

The elections will be held on May 6, 2018. In addition to the president, the decree has also been signed by the prime minister and interior minister.

“In these elections the Lebanese people should make a right choice which will lead to the election of the people who are really in accordance with their expectations and hopes”, the Lebanese president said.

The elections should take place in 2013, but the MPs extended their mandates for several times due to the instability in the country and the disagreements over the new electoral code.