Pope Francis calls on Davos Forum participants to protect human dignity

YEREVAN, JANUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. Pope Francis on January 23 called on the participants of the Davos World Economic Forum to search for opportunities to create more just and harmonious social systems “capable of returning the human dignity who today live in major uncertainty and even are unable to dream of a better world”, RIA Novosti reports.

“The constant financial instability caused new problems and serious challenges which the governments have to deal with, such as the unemployment growth, increase of different forms of poverty, new forms of slavery”, the Pope said in his address to the Forum participants.