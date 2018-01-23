Manchester United football players wish good luck to Mkhitaryan   

YEREVAN, JANUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. Armenian National Football Team captain and Arsenal midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s already former teammates from Manchester United wished him good luck, reports Armenpress.

“All the best brother!”, Jesse Lingard said.

Juan Mata also wished good luck to Mkhitaryan and advised to enjoy the new club.

“My bro good luck! I will miss you”, Lukaku said.

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho also wished good luck to Mkhitaryan. “I wish good luck and all the best to Mkhitaryan. We will not forget him”.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan has been transferred from the Manchester United to London’s Arsenal on January 22.