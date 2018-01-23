Parliamentary hearings on opportunities to mitigate price increase kick off - LIVE

YEREVAN, JANUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. The Parliament launched hearings on the topic of the “Reasons of price increase of separate products and the opportunities to mitigate their consequences”, reports Armenpress.

The parliamentary hearings have been convened by the initiative of Speaker of the Parliament Ara Babloyan.

On January 12 Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan tasked the Parliament to hold hearings on the aforementioned topic.