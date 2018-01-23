Mayon volcano erupts in Philippines

YEREVAN, JANUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. The Philippines' most active volcano ejected a huge column of lava fragments, ash and smoke in a Monday explosion, sending thousands of villagers to evacuation centers and prompting a warning on a further eruption, ABC News reports.

The midday explosion sent superheated lava, molten rocks and steam between 3.5 to 5 kilometers (2 to 3 miles) into the blue sky, and then some cascaded down Mount Mayon's slopes and shrouded nearby villages in darkness,

The explosion was the most powerful since the volcano started acting up more than a week ago.

Airplanes were ordered to stay away from the crater and ash-laden winds and several flights were canceled.