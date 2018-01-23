Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   23 January

Vardenyats Pass closed due to storm and low visibility


YEREVAN, JANUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of transport, communication and information technologies told Armenpress that on January 23, as of 09:30, the Vardenyats Pass is closed due to storm and low visibility.

Clearing operations are underway.

All the remaining roads are open in Armenia.




