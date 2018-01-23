LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 22-01-18

LONDON, JANUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 22 January:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.67% to $2239.00, copper price down by 0.42% to $7090.00, lead price down by 0.15% to $2606.00, nickel price up by 1.15% to $12755.00, tin price up by 0.41% to $20660.00, zinc price down by 0.52% to $3414.00, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price down by 0.62% to $80000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.