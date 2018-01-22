Diaspora minister receives AGBU president

YEREVAN, JANUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s minister of Diaspora Hranush Hakobyan on January 22 received president of the Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU) Berge Setrakian who was accompanied by head of the Armenian representatiopn Vasken Yacoubian, the ministry told Armenpress.

The minister highly appreciated the AGBU activities carried out in Armenia’s educational and cultural spheres, as well as thanked for assisting the Syrian-Armenians in healthcare sphere and for the joint works conducted so far.

During the meeting issues relating to the repatriation were also discussed. The minister highlighted that the AGBU has always been one of the main pillars in the repatriation issue, and today as well it must have its great contribution to this issue taking into account the experience on the integration of Syrian-Armenians in Armenia.