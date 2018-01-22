Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   22 January

Weather update: Vardenyats Pass partly covered with clear ice


YEREVAN, JANUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of transport, communication and information technologies told Armenpress that on January 22, as of 20:00, the Vardenyats Pass is partly covered with clear ice.

Clearing operations are underway.

All roads are open in Armenia.




