Election date of Armenia’s next PM announced: Parliament’s Vice Speaker makes clarifications

YEREVAN, JANUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. Vice Speaker of the Armenian Parliament Arpine Hovhannisyan explained when will be the election of the Prime Minister according to the new procedure set by the Constitutional changes.

She told ARMENPRESS that changes were made in the Parliament’s Rules of Procedure according to which in case when the PM is elected by the Parliament, the date of the election is being discussed during the Parliament’s session, the next day following the nomination of the candidates for the PM by the factions.

“If on that day the regular parliamentary sessions are not being held, the issue of the PM’s election date is being discussed at the special session of the Parliament to be convened next day following the deadline of the nomination of the PM’s candidates at 12:00. This is announced by the Speaker of the Parliament. This change will come into force in April, and the Parliament will elect the Prime Minister on April 17, at 12:00, during the special session”, Arpine Hovhannisyan said.