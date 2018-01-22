Commemoration events to be held in Paris on April 24 and May 28, 2018

YEREVAN, JANUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian President’s visit to Paris is a very good chance to highlight and strengthen the unique friendship between Paris and Armenia, Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo said during the reception dedicated to Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan in the Paris Municipality, reports Armenpress.

“We need to build a united future, but the united present of our two countries, two capitals is at the point of balance between the past and future. I am happy to note that during this year we are going to intensify our contacts”, she said.

The Paris Mayor stated that the commemoration event dedicated to the Armenian Genocide will be held in Paris on April 24, and an event dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the First Republic of Armenia will be held on May 28.

“The independence, suspended two years after the proclamation, managed to spread the seed of freedom in Armenia and also through it conveyed the idea of parliamentary democracy by giving women a right to elect, initiating reforms. These bases have created an opportunity for today’s Armenia to be in the first ranks of democracy. The Armenian people, who survived the first genocide of our contemporary history, perceived the proclamation of independence as a miracle which we need to commemorate every time together with the French and Armenians”, she said.