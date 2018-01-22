PM Karapetyan’s working visit to Switzerland kicks off

YEREVAN, JANUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan’s working visit to Switzerland kicked off on January 22, the government told Armenpress.

In Zurich the PM had a working dinner with the representatives of Switzerland-Armenia chamber of commerce and the Swizz businessmen.

In his remarks the PM stated with satisfaction that the trade turnover between Armenia and Switzerland increased by nearly 3.5 times during 2017 compared to 2016.

“Today my message addressed to you is simple and honest – come and do business in Armenia, come and make investments in Armenia! Our country is a worthy place to make investments and do business.

We have initiated significant reforms in different spheres, such as public administration, tax and customs sphere, education, we are improving the business environment to promote local entrepreneurship and attract foreign investments. We are improving the tourism field and services.

And really, the results of 2017 are promising, and in general, we are satisfied with the work carried out so far.

We expect for the GDP growth to reach nearly 7% for 2017. This result has been contributed by the 12.3% growth in industry, as well as by the 14.4% increase in trade turnover, 14.2% increase in services (excluding trade).

We also have other fields for increase. For instance, in November we already managed to record a high level of foreign trade, a record figure since independence. And this thanks to the fact that in January-November 2017, compared to the same period of 2016, our export volumes increased by 23.5%, and the import by 28%. I think we will have the highest growth rate in the region.

If you asked me specifically in which sector you need to make investments, I would answer that there are some sectors: agriculture and winemaking, IT and high technologies, tourism, pharmaceutics, infrastructures, energy and mining industry, jewelry, watch industry and etc. Yes, Armenia is a small country, but the markets passing through Armenia are much greater. Armenia is an EAEU member which is a market of 180 million and an economic union.

We are bordering with Iran that has more than 80 million population and with which Armenia has friendly relations. Recently we have established the Meghri Free Economic Zone on the border with Iran which can be of interest to those who want to observe Iran outside, but quite thoroughly.

This is supplemented by the European Union with its more than 500 million population with which Armenia just recently signed the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement, in addition to the GSP+ regime with the EU. The production and services costs in Armenia are affordable, therefore, “Made in Armenia” products can be competitive in the EU”, the PM said in his remarks.

The PM informed that he is going to have several meetings in Davos at bilateral and multilateral formats during which Armenia’s economic potential and opportunities will be presented.

After the meeting the PM departed for Davos where he will take part in the World Economic Forum.