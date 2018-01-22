TUMO school to open in Paris in September 2018

YEREVAN, JANUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo will visit Yerevan this week to discuss the cooperation between Paris and the TUMO Center for Creative Technologies, reports Armenpress.

“We are going to open a school in Paris, the TUMO school of Paris, this year in September. We have discussed and talked about this a lot”, the Paris Mayor said during the reception dedicated to Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan in the Paris Municipality.

She stated that TUMO is a unique teaching experience which Paris is going to duplicate from Yerevan. “We have worked jointly on this path. Of course, it is also thanks to Armenia’s generosity that we will establish this school in Paris for our 12-18 year old teenagers. This is a unique opportunity for our youth to be engaged in digital economy”, the Mayor said. “This is more than just an opening of a school in Paris. This is a symbol of the Armenian-French friendship. I am very happy that Paris will be the second city in the world after Yerevan that creates such an opportunity for its youth”, she stated.