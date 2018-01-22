Azertag news agency removes Latvian MP’s interview from website after ARMENPRESS’ reaction

YEREVAN, JANUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani “Azertag” official news agency removed from the website the January 18 interview of Latvian lawmaker Ivars Balamovskis after ARMENPRESS news agency tried to get an explanation from the lawmaker whether the views addressed to him correspond to reality or not.

The Azerbaijani journalist attributed some statements to the lawmaker, according to which he said he has been informed about the Azerbaijani democratic republic from the book titled “History of Azerbaijan: Drastic Turn” by famous teacher and scientist in Latvia Roman Aliyev.

The following words were quoted: “It was interesting to discover definitely unknown pages of history, for example, about the developments that preceded the creation of Azerbaijan independent state. The key representatives of the Azerbaijani intellectuals headed the fight against the Dashnaks and Bolsheviks seeking for power. Unfortunately, thousands of Azerbaijani families were brutally killed by these groups”.

ARMENPRESS contacted the MP to find out whether he is the author of these words. Initially, Ivars Balamovskis didn’t remember what interview the talk is about, then asked to send the article by e-mail to look at it. Later the lawmaker didn’t respond to the phone calls, and after a while we have noticed that the article has been removed from the website.

Below is the removed article the copy of which we managed to keep.

It has been published on January 18, at 18:22, but now it is removed from the website.