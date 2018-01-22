Armenian President meets with Paris Mayor

YEREVAN, JANUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan arrived in France on January 22 on a working visit at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron, the Armenian Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The President started his visit with a meeting with Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo. At the meeting the officials stated with satisfaction that the past 25 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations were marked by the drastic development of the Armenian-French unique ties and these relations bear a close friendly and partnering nature the evidence of which are the active bilateral contacts at all levels.

The Armenian President and the Paris Mayor remembered with warmth their previous meetings both in Paris and Yerevan, highlighting the developing and strengthening partnership between the partnering capitals, in which, according to the President, the Paris Mayor had a great contribution. The President expressed hope that the mutual trust, as well as Mrs. Hidalgo’s impressions on the Armenia visits will contribute to implementing more courageous and substantial projects between Yerevan and Paris.

President Sargsyan congratulated the Mayor on the occasion of Paris recognized as the most innovative, the most creative city in Europe on the sidelines of Horizon 2020. He stated that he is aware of almost every day close contacts between Yerevan and Paris, and that Paris is ready to share its best experience with Yerevan, and there are already some demonstrations of this readiness.

In her turn the Paris Mayor praised the Armenian community of Paris, stating that numerous community representatives reached great achievements in their activities in different spheres and have a significant contribution to the city’s development, as well as public, political life. The Paris Mayor also highly appreciated the activity of the TUMO Center for Creative Technologies and informed the President that they are going to create a similar center in Paris this year which will become another bridge of bilateral friendship.

Taking this chance, the Armenian President invited the Paris Mayor to attend the celebrations dedicated to Yerevan’s 2800th anniversary this year. The Paris Mayor thanked and accepted the invitation. President Serzh Sargsyan stated that the Armenian people are grateful people and keep with warmth the names in the pages of their history who are connected with their issues. In this regard the President once again thanked the Paris Mayor for the constant attention to the Armenians’ issues of concern and those living in Paris.

The sides also touched upon the Armenia-EU relations within the frames of the recent agreement, as well as the upcoming reforms in Armenia.

After the meeting, a reception in honor of the Armenian President’s visit, was held at the Paris Municipality which was also attended by the Armenian community representatives. During the reception the Armenian President and Paris Mayor delivered speeches.

The full text of the Armenian President’s speech will be available soon.



