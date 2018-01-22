Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   22 January

ArmHiTec-2018 International Exhibition of Arms and Defense Technologies to be held in Armenia


YEREVAN, JANUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. ArmHiTec-2018 – International Exhibition of Arms and Defense Technologies, will be held in Armenia in March, at the Yerevan Expo exhibition complex, the Armenian defense ministry told Armenpress.

On January 22, a consultation was held in the defense ministry led by deputy defense minister, chairman of the military-industrial state committee Davit Pakhchanyan during which issues related to the organization of the ArmHiTec-2018 were discussed. At the consultation the works conducted by the enterprises of the military-industrial committee during 2017, the implementation process of the military-industrial development program were summed up.

The ArmHiTec-2018 exhibition aims at presenting the latest military equipment of Armenia and other countries, the innovative developments of leading enterprises of military-industrial complex.

The exhibition is organized by the Armenian defense ministry and the Yerevan Plant of Mathematical Machines PLC.




