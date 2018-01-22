Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   22 January

Mkhitaryan’s and Sanchez’s transfers more than close to be implemented – Chilean media


YEREVAN, JANUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. Manchester United will announce the transfer of Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal when Arsenal confirms Man United midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s transfer, Chilean sports journalist Maks Cárdenas said on Twitter, reports Armenpress.

According to the British Express, Mkhitaryan and Sanchez wait that the transfer will be officially announced today as both have successfully passed the medical examination and agreed upon the points of individual contracts.

The clubs wait for the players to sign the contracts and then to make official announcement.




