Armenia is more modern, competitive and influential country thanks to Diaspora – senior lawmaker

YEREVAN, JANUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s parliamentary standing committee on foreign affairs and the ministry of Diaspora on January 22 jointly organized a working consultation titled ‘Armenia-Diaspora partnership developments’ which was chaired by the chairman of the committee Armen Ashotyan, the parliament told Armenpress.

In his opening remarks Armen Ashotyan said the committee is holding such discussions for the first time and expressed hope that such working discussions will reveal new mechanisms on intensifying the ties with the Diaspora.

Diaspora minister Hranush Hakobyan introduced in-detail the development stages of the Armenian Diaspora, the ongoing state policy on this path, the programs and initiatives being implemented within the state budget.

The lawmakers addressed questions to the minister which mainly related to the investments, the partnership between the ministry and the parliamentary friendship groups.

Summing up the working discussion, Armen Ashotyan said the work with the Diaspora is among the parliament’s priority directions. In this context he stated that more targeted and qualitative efforts should be expected from the Diaspora structures in particular over the settlement of the Artsakh conflict. He added that Armenia is more modern, competitive and influential country thanks to Diaspora.

Ashotyan assured that the repatriation issue will also be in the committee’s spotlight.