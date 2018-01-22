Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   22 January

Armenia to send observer mission to Russia for upcoming presidential elections


YEREVAN, JANUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. Armenia will send observer mission to Russia during the upcoming presidential elections in the country, the government told Armenpress.

The observer mission will be sent to Russia from February 11 to March 25.

The observer mission includes officials from the Presidential Staff, Foreign Ministry and the Central Electoral Commission.




Մրցույթ

«Մեկ անգամ Հայաստանում»
Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration