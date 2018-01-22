‘This is the story of our success’ – Vice Speaker A. Hovhannisyan delivers speech at PACE on Armenia-EU agreement

YEREVAN, JANUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. Arpine Hovhannisyan, Vice Speaker of the Armenian Parliament, Head of the Armenian delegation in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), touched upon the Armenia-EU new agreement in her remarks at the PACE, stating that by this agreement new stage of bilateral relations has launched, reports Armenpress.

“On November 24, on the sidelines of the Eastern Partnership summit, Armenia and the European Union signed the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement. This agreement opens new page in our partnership with the EU creating new opportunities for further expanding our cooperation. The agreement is based on the common European values, sustainable commitment to democracy, human rights and rule of law. It will deepen our cooperation in the spheres of energy, transportation, environment, investments by expanding the rapprochement of our societies. We give a new political impetus to our sectoral partnership where over the past two years we have recorded significant achievements, and now we concentrate on infrastructural ties”, Arpine Hovhannisyan said in her remarks.

She stated that in line with a number of vital issues, the agreement calls on to unite efforts in fight against international terrorism, prevent the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and promote the peaceful settlement of conflicts. “As the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini said, this is the only such agreement which has been signed between an EAEU member state and the EU”, the Vice Speaker said.

Arpine Hovhannisyan noted that being a landlocked country Armenia attaches great importance to different integration programs. “Today, when the world is facing serious challenges, dialogue and mutual partnership are more than ever important. We live in the circumstances of new crises and threats, we are witnessing the deepening of dividing lines. In the conditions of globalization the instability in the region can have larger scale consequences. Therefore, we should unite our efforts to ensure stability and peace. The cooperation between different integration structures can greatly contribute to formation of common space without dividing lines”, she said.

According to her, Armenia’s firm position is that the participation in one integration community doesn’t limit the opportunity to cooperate with other structures. “This is our formula of participation in the Eurasian Economic Union and our partnership with the European Union”, she said, adding that the Agreement serves as example on how the membership to the EAEU and participation in the EU Neighborhood Policy can coexist. “Today we are proud that Armenia succeeded in this diversification. This is the story of our success”, Arpine Hovhannisyan concluded.