Three skiers to represent Armenia in Winter Olympic Games 2018

YEREVAN, JANUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. Armenia will be represented by three athletes in skiing sports during the 23rd Winter Olympic Games, Gagik Sargsyan, general secretary of the Armenian Ski Federation, told Armenpress.

The Armenian Ski Federation doesn’t release the names of the athletes yet. Their names will be announced after the meeting of the federation.

The Winter Olympic Games will be held in Pyeongchang County, South Korea from February 9 to 25.