EU adopts additional sanctions on North Korea

YEREVAN, JANUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. The Council of the European Union has added 16 persons and one entity, the Ministry of the People's Armed Forces (MPAF), to the lists of those subject to an asset freeze and travel restrictions, transposing part of the new sanctions imposed by UN Security Council resolution 2397 (2017), Armenpress reports citing the EU Council website.

This resolution was adopted on 22 December 2017 in response to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK)'s ongoing nuclear weapon and ballistic missile-development activities, with flagrant disregard for previous UN Security Council resolutions.

The decision brings the total number of persons under restrictive measures against the DPRK to 79 persons and 54 entities as listed by the UN.