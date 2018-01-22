Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 22-01-18

YEREVAN, 22 JANUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 22 January, USD exchange rate down by 0.32 drams to 481.64 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 1.94 drams to 589.96 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate stood at 8.52 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 1.17 drams to 669.43 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 28.88 drams to 20671.81 drams. Silver price down by 0.95 drams to 263.87 drams. Platinum price up by 113.56 drams to 15655.42 drams.